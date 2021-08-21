Indore: Class-11 student ends her life on Muharram believing she would go to heaven

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Juni area in the night of Muharram on Friday.

Before taking extreme step, the girl asked mother “Was Imam Hussein martyred today, will those who die today go to heaven?”

The deceased has been identified as Rabia, a resident of Champabagh area of the city. She along with her family members was fasting for Muharram. His father told the media persons that while eating kheer, Rabia asked a question from her mother “will those who die today get martyrdom? Will they go to heaven? Mother replied- Yes.

After some time, the daughter hanged herself. The family members rushed her to the hospital but she could not be saved.

According to the family members Rabia was a class XI student and she was very happy. The family members are unaware about the reason that prompted her to take extreme steps.

Raoji Bazar police station in charge Savita Choudhary said Rabia was not mentally well for a few months because of the death of one of her friends. She had gone to her aunt's place without informing the family members a few days ago. The statements of his family members are being taken to establish the reason for her suicide, Choudhary said.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:10 PM IST