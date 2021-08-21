Indore: COVID-19 cases decline but four deaths due to black fungus raise concern

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cases of COVID-19 as well as those of black fungus have declined, but four deaths in August because of mucormycosis have caused concern among health officials.

First death in this month was reported on August 12 but three more deaths were reported in the last nine days, taking death tally to 60 in the city, so far.

Experts termed it an alert for people and said that the cases of COVID and black fungus have been decreased but the disease has not been eradicated so far.

“With one new patient admitted on Friday, the total number of patients getting treatment in the hospital reached 63,” as per the daily bulletin released by MGM Medical College.

However, most of the patients coming to the hospitals are from nearby districts.

The daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped below five for the last one month and even zero positive cases were also found a couple of days ago. There was also slight relief from the cases of mucormycosis (Black Fungus) as the cases dropped below 65, which were over 200 about one and half months ago.

The cases were dropped to 1-2 new patients being admitted daily from 10-12 patients and even no new patient was admitted to the hospital for the last couple of days.

Out of 63 patients are being treated in MY Hospital at present. Out of these patients, No patient is suffering from COVID-19 while 63 patients were those admitted post COVID. Five patients are those who didn’t have any Covid history,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that they are administering amphotericin-B injections to the patients with severity while a posaconazole tablet is given to those having mild to moderate infection.

Meanwhile, HoD of Medicine Department Dr VP Pandey said, “Number of cases suffering from mucormycosis is decreasing and it will continue to decrease further. However, people should remain cautious about the cases of COVID-19 as any negligence can prove a call for the third wave.”

Black Fungus bulletin

/Cases of black fungus in MY Hospital

1- Total number of admitted cases- 63

2- Number of patients admitted on Saturday- 1

3 -COVID positive cases- 0

4 -Post COVID cases- 58

5 -Cases of no Covid history-5

6- Number of surgeries done on Saturday- 0

7- Number of surgeries done so far -923

8 -Number of endoscopy done on Saturday- 0

9 -Number of endoscopy done so far -1456

10 -Number of patients discharged on Saturday- 1

11- Number of patients discharged till date 641

12- Number of deaths due to mucormycosis till date- 60

13 -Number of Amphoterecin injections available- 1874

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:44 PM IST