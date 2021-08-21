Indore: Hand-holding programmes planned for start-ups by Smart City

Advertisement

Indore



Indore Smart Seed, the incubation centre of Indore Smart City, started in collaboration with CIIE.CO, the Technology Business Incubator of IIM Ahmedabad has great plans for the start-ups of the region.



Smart Seed has several programmes for supporting startups from early stage to revenue growth stage including fundraise in the incubation centre.



Aditya Vyas, CIIE.CO team member who leads the centre said that there are multiple programmes which are designed to support startups.



The programmes starts with Innocity Connect, which is an informal ecosystem meet-up to bring startups, mentors, angel investors, accomplished industrialists and service providers on the same platform for better cohesiveness in the entire ecosystem.



Innocity Learn is to support students, early stage entrepreneurs with various concepts of Business Modelling such as product-market fit, revenue, sales, financial model, cash flow, pitch design and other related topics conducted in a hands-on workshop format, he added.



Innocity Startup School, an 8-week programme which covers basics of building a startup, one on one mentoring, investment pitch review and peer learning sessions with other startup founders.



Incubation and Acceleration Program are 4 to 7 month long programmes to provide deep mentoring and handholding support to early stage and Minimum Viable Product stage startups respectively.



Last stage will be Innocity Pitch, which is for fundraising for the startup. CIIE.CO seed investment team and external investors will be part of the pitch panel and provide relevant feedback and also funding opportunities to relevant startups to enable faster growth of startups and its progression to the next stage

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:52 AM IST