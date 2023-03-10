Indore: MGM Medical College gets NMC nod to start DM-Cardiology with 2 seats

MGM medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has successfully got National Medical Commission’s approval to start post graduate in cardiology with two seats.

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission issued a letter of intent to the Dean of MGM Medical College for permitting admission on two seats from the session 2023-24.

MGM Medical College administration has set up the department of cardiology in Super Speciality Hospital.

“We have received a letter of intent from the NMC based on the report submitted by the assessor, who inspected the college, a few days ago. The apex regulatory body has asked us to submit the required documents including the details of the faculty members, staff, and equipment along with other details,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that the college will submit the required documents at the earliest after which the NMC would issue a letter of permission to them.

“We have already completed recruitments and other requirements for the same. Our Super Speciality Hospital has become the first government Super Speciality in the state to get the permission for the same,” Dr Dixit added.

The college administration is expecting increment in PG seats in some more subjects as inspection to retain the seats of PSM, surgery, and orthopaedic departments has also taken place while the inspection of pathology, general medicine, psychiatry, and the chest departments is due.

