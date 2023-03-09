Indore: Light rain accompanied by thunder drenches city on Holi

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The gusty winds blew for the third consecutive day in the city on Wednesday. It was accompanied by light rain, which made the evening pleasant after a warm day. The change in weather offered relief to residents from the rising temperature as the day temperature remained one degree below normal. The regional meteorological department officials said that the weather would remain dry with less chances of rain on Thursday. According to meteorologist Vivek Chhalotre, winds blew at the maximum speed of 38 kilometres per hour on Wednesday evening while light rain occurred in various parts of the district. The rainfall was more along the bypass. “North-northwesterly winds blew throughout the day.

Light rainfall started at 3.05 pm and continued till 4 pm in airport area and till evening in other areas,” Chhalotre said. He added that the weather would remain dry on Thursday and thunderstorm and rain would occur only due to local changes in weather. The day temperature will rise from Thursday and fluctuation would be seen after March 12 as another western disturbance will affect weather conditions in western Himalayas whose effect will be seen in Madhya Pradesh as well. On Wednesday, Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal while the minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.