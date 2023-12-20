Indore: MGM Medical College Fails To Start Genome Sequencing Even After A Year Of Getting Machine

MGM Medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Indore is on the verge of another wave of Covid-19 as three patients were found positive in the last 25 days, including two with international travel history, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has failed to start the genome sequencing of the virus even after getting the machine for more than a year.

The medical college had received the state-of-the-art machine from the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 27, last year, and installation of the machine has also been done but not to any benefit for the people as the officials are waiting for reagents and kits from the WHO to start testing through the machine.

According to dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit, installation of the machine has been done and the training of the staff has also been conducted.

“We had received a machine worth Rs 60 lakh from the WHO. We had sanctioned about Rs 6 lakhs to fulfil the requirements to get it installed and training of the staff,” Dr Dixit said.

“We are still waiting for the WHO to provide the kits and reagents while the initial testing would be done in collaboration with the experts of MGM Medical College and WHO,” he added.

Samples being sent to AIIMS Bhopal

Even after being worst hit by Covid-19, Indore had got the machine after more than two years since the outbreak of the disease. Surprisingly, more than a year has passed but the city didn’t get the facility of genome sequencing.

At present, samples of Covid-19 patients in Indore are being sent to AIIMS, Bhopal to know about the variant of the prevalent coronavirus.

A private hospital in the city too has the sequencing facility but the government doesn’t rely on it.