MP Weather Update: Northern Winds Bring Mercury Down, Minimum Temperature Falls Below 10°C In 24 Cities | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this season, the minimum temperature in 24 cities of Madhya Pradesh went below 10 degrees at night as the entire state fell into the grip of icy winds coming from North India. Cold winds have been blowing since Wednesday morning.

Gwalior reported the coldest night in the state. The minimum temperature recorded here was 5.7 degrees. In Pachmarhi it was 6.0 degrees. For the first time this season in Bhopal, the night temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees.

Cyclonic circulation in North-west Rajasthan

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic circulation in the north-western part of Rajasthan has affected the state. Because of this the weather has changed since Saturday. Due to this circle, moisture came from the Arabian Sea and due to the change in weather, the day became cooler again. Dense fog is also spreading and northern winds have increased the shivering during the day.

Meteorologist SN Sahu said that there was snowfall in the mountains due to western disturbance. Now the snow is melting and the coolness in the air coming from there has dissolved. Due to this, day and night temperatures are falling in the state. Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that the effect of the weather will remain like this for the next two to three days.

Light rain likely

According to the Meteorological Department, Western Disturbance is present near Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh. It is also affecting the weather of Madhya Pradesh. Due to western disturbance, light rain is also expected in many parts of the state on December 22-23.