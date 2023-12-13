Indore: MGM Fails To Implement E-Hospital Facility In Five Years | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to launch the E-Hospital facility for providing online appointments to patients fell flat as they failed to start the facility even after five years.

The college had decided to launch the E-Hospital facility to provide online appointment to patients and to cut down their OPD waiting time. Moreover, the college administration had also done a test run of the facility but it could not be implemented.

‘Yes, we have planned to implement the E-Hospital facility to provide online appointments to the patients. We are using the same system for monitoring and registering patients in the OPD and IPD,’ Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told media persons. He added that the system is going to be implemented in a couple of months to facilitate patients.

The E-hospital software operates in almost all major hospitals in the country. Every patient coming to the hospital will have a universal ID and information related to the patient can be seen online from anywhere.

Counters increased in OPD

On the directions of divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya, MY Hospital administration has increased eight OPD counters in the hospital to provide relief to patients from waiting in the queues. The commissioner had reached the hospital for surprise inspection on Monday and also asked the officials to display public welfare schemes in MTH Hospital.