Indore: Traffic Tweak At Khajrana Square Next Week

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): From next week the traffic flow at Khajrana Square will be stopped at one lane during night time, while the other side will be available for traffic. Girder launching work of one arm of the under-construction flyover at Khajrana Square is in process. Launching of PSC girder towards the power house has already begun.

A 45-metre long steel girder is also to be launched at the square. The work of assembling the girder will be completed by next week after which, launching will be done by completely stopping the one-way traffic at night.

The assembling work which has been going on for 20 days will be completed next week. The work of connecting steel girders in different parts is being taken up. After this, the process of launching will begin.

The work of placing the girder on the pier will be done at night. During this, the entire traffic from Bengali Square towards Robot Square will be closed.

Traffic will not be stopped during the day for placing steel girder at Khajrana Square.

The launching of the girder will be completed at night only. With the help of two huge cranes, the steel girder will be placed on the pier and assembled. 15k nuts and bolts are being used to connect the steel girder.