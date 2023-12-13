Indore: MGM Fails To Implement E-Hospital Facility In 5 Yrs |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tall claims of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to launch the E-Hospital facility for providing online appointments to patients have fallen flat as they have failed to start the facility even after five years.

The college had decided to launch the E-Hospital facility to provide online appointments to the patients and to cut down their OPD waiting time. Moreover, the college administration had also done a test run of the facility but it couldn’t be implemented.

“Yes, we have planned to implement the E-Hospital facility to provide online appointments to the patients. We are using the same system for monitoring and registering the patients in OPD and IPD,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told media.

He added that they are going to implement the system in a couple of months to facilitate the patients. The E-hospital software operates in almost all the major hospitals of the country. Every patient coming to the hospital will have a universal ID and every information related to the patient can be seen online from anywhere.

Counters increased in OPD

On the directions of divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya, MY Hospital administration has increased eight OPD counters in the hospital to provide relief to the patients waiting in queues. The commissioner had reached the hospital for surprise inspection on Monday and asked the officials to display the public welfare schemes.