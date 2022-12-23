Indore: MGM College admin to constitute committee to probe over plaints

MGM medical College, Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the complaints lodged by the resident doctors of pathology department in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the college administration has decided to constitute a committee to investigate the matter and resolve the issues.

The college administration will constitute the committee composed of HoDs and the administrative officials to probe the complaints of harassment lodged against Dr Shikha Ghanghoria with the Chief Minister’s Helpline.

Over 15 PG doctors had lodged complaints with the CM Helpline last week while more than 30 complaints were lodged against the professor of Pathology Department in the last two years.

However, Dr Ghanghoria had said that the students had lodged complaints under the pressure of HoD Pathology and he has been doing it since 2019.

Meanwhile, HoD Dr AK Panchonia had rubbished the claims and called the allegations against him baseless.

As per the complainants, the committee was formed in 2021 too and the college administration had assured of taking step for preventing such incidents along with suggesting installing CCTV cameras in the department and also ensuring justice to students regarding allotting duty.

“No action was taken by the committee last year and we continued to get harassed due to which we had to lodge the complaint again. We will not take the complaint back until we are satisfied by the steps for our safety and to prevent our harassment,” the complainants said.