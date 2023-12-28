Indore: Metro Works On A Fast Pace

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of metro is going on in the city at fast pace and now the parts of work of agencies have started getting to their last phase. In the last phase of work from Radisson Square to Robot Square, the segment launching work will begin soon.

The agency, Dilip Buildcon, is at the last phase of work for the part of the metro project under it. The company is developing the metro corridor from MR 10 to Robot Square.

Under the last phase, segments will be installed with the help of launchers. The portion where the segments are to be installed to connect the pillars is approximately 500-600 metre-long.

The company has been constructing a viaduct of the metro corridor from MR-10 to Robot Square via Vijay Nagar.

Officials said that this work will be completed by January-February. The tender for construction of a viaduct between Robot Square to Khajrana and Palasia via Bengali Square is in the process of approval. This work is likely to start by February-March.

Meanwhile, another set of metro trains reached the metro depot on Tuesday. Now, the metro has two sets in the city. Preparations are on to conduct the trial of the second set in January.