INDORE METRO: Three Firms Submit Bids For ISA Contract

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three prominent firms have submitted bids for the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) contract of Metro. The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) initiated the bidding process and the technical evaluation is currently underway, officials said on Tuesday. The ISA, once appointed by MPMRCL, will play a crucial role in conducting an independent safety assessment and audit of signalling & train control system, transport and its interfaces with rolling stock.

Additionally, the assessment will cover the Platform Screen Door system at underground stations and other essential systems, including track, 750 V third rail traction and automatic fare collection. The firms competing for the contract are Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt Ltd, TUV INDIA Pvt Ltd and TUV SUD South Asia Pvt Ltd.

The ISA's responsibilities include conducting safety assessments of signalling and train control, platform screen door, rolling stock and their interfaces with other sub-systems. To carry out safety activities throughout the design, manufacturing, testing & commissioning and operation & maintenance phases. The bids are currently in technical evaluation phase and upon completion, the financial bids of the technically qualified bidders will be opened.