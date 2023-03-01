e-Paper Get App
Indore: Metro station to come up 200 mts away from city airport, 'work to begin soon' says MP Lalwani

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Metro station will be built just 200 metres away from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited the airport on Wednesday to finalise an agreement between the airport and the metro, after which the place for the metro station to be built near the airport has been decided.

The matter was stuck between Indore Metro and Airport for a long time and now the way has been taken out for starting the work of Metro station at the airport.

MP Shankar Lalwani held a meeting with various officials at the airport and the issue was resolved.

MP Lalwani said that there were some issues regarding the place between Indore Metro, Airport Authority and the administration.

"Now soon the work of the metro station will start near the airport," said Lalwani.

Indore metro expected to be completed in 2027

Indore Metro is an under construction mass rapid transit system (MRTS) being built to serve Indore, the most populous and largest city of Madhya Pradesh state, by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Co Limited (MPMRCL).

Indore Metro’s Priority Corridor is expected to be completed and opened in August 2024, beyond its August 2023 deadline. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in 2027.

In September 2019, the Phase 1 project’s foundation stone was laid by the state’s Chief Minister. Construction work commenced in February 2019.

Indore: Police releases Sarfaraz Memon after grilling for hours; no terror connection found
