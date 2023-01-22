INDORE METRO RAIL PROJECT: MD threatens to ‘derail’ lax Sr DGM; Chennai firm for negligence

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After successfully holding two high-profile events back to back… all eyes are now on Indore and the administration has an uphill task to finish big-ticket projects on time to lift the status of the city manifold.

With an aim to do that, the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director, Manish Singh, on Saturday spilled his wrath on the senior DGM and threatened to terminate him for unsatisfactory reply and also issued a show cause notice to a Chennai-based construction company for “negligence”. MD Singh was inspecting the Metro project and the administration is under pressure of finishing the project on time.

“Chennai-based company, URC Construction Company, was slapped with a show cause notice after it failed to provide proper explanation for negligence in development of precast pie girder,” Metro sources said.

Apart from negligence, the company was rapped for slow progress in the construction of pre-cast pie girders too. MD Singh also said in case of non-completion of the targets allotted to the company on time in both the Metro projects, including the one in Bhopal, the company would be banned in the state.

Senior DGM was also on the receiving end of the MD’s ire as his reply during the MD’s inspection was not up to the mark and his “lackadaisical performance” and failure to complete assignments on time had irked the MD.

“MD Singh, however, encouraged all stake-holders, Metro officials, general consultants and contractors and urged them to complete the project on time,” said officials.

“The respective departments and companies involved were also told that the organisation and administration will adopt a zero-tolerance attitude towards laxity. MD Singh made it clear that the project has to be completed within the deadline and the trial run will have to start by September, 2023,” officials added.

MD Singh’s inspection-spree

MD Singh went on his inspection-spree from the Gandhi Nagar Metro depot on Saturday. He keenly observed the work, including stabling line, auxiliary sub-station, receiving substation, admin building and other places under construction at the depot and directed and urged the authorities to complete the project on time.

’Increase manpower, tech support’

MD Singh also directed the contractors to increase manpower and technical support. The MD ordered officials to conduct factory inspection tests at their construction sites located in other cities of the country to check the quality of various types of materials such as blast rail and other received for the works under construction and also ensure their timely supply.

MD Singh also interacted with the concerned suppliers over phone. Describing the viaduct part of the depot as the most challenging, he also directed to speed up its construction in full steam.

