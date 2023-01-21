Indore: Pillion rider carries lighted 'Sigdi' for motorcycle stunt, police register case after video goes viral

Snap grab from the video |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have taken action against videos showing a man riding pillion on a motorcycle with a lighted 'sigdi' (sawdust or coal fired stove) that went viral on social media. The Vijay Nagar police have booked two and registered a case under section 285, 290 and 279 of Indian Penal Code on Friday.

FIR registered against the youths

According to the FIR, the youths who made the video were identified as Rohit Verma and his friend Pradeep Yadav. Both of them have visited Khatu Shyam temple now and will return after two days. The video was made and went viral on January 16. The bike on which the video was made was Hero Honda Splendor and the number of the bike is MP09-ND-6420.

In the video, Pradeep was riding the bike whereas his friend Rohit was lighting the Sigdi, said the owner of the bike Kailash Verma, father of Rohit Verma.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Video made to gain popularity on Social Media

The stunt, which was performed apparently to gain views and popularity on social media, endangers the lives of other people on the road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Patidar on Friday.

The video was apparently shot by those tailing the motorcycle on which the stove was carried.