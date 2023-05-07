Indore: Metro political authority should be Formed before drawing master plan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of Principal Secretary of Urban Administration Department Neeraj Mandloi, MPs, Ministers, Mayors, MLAs and people's representatives decided to push the demand of declaring the city as a metropolitan authority before the drawing its master plan. In view of the 40% population growth in the last decade, it was also decided that instead of 2035, the master plan should be prepared in view of the possible demand of 2047.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister Shivrajsingh Chouhan Principal Secretary of the department Neeraj Mandloi arrived to the city to discuss over the master plan with the members of Indore Utthan Abhiyan. In the meeting minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Malini Goud, former mayor and other public representatives were also present. SK Mudgal, Joint Director of Town and Country Planning Department (TNCP) informed everyone about the preparations made so far for the drawing the Master Plan-2035. The Master plans of Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad have been studied to prepare the master plan of the city. Opinions of different organizations of the city were also taken. After this, Ajit Singh Narang of Indore Uthan Abhiyan said that our main demand is that the city should be declared as a metropolitan area by forming a Metropolitan Development Authority. The master plan of the city should be the best and for this a committee of subject experts should also be constituted. He said, the member of the European Union has also recommended to make a plan after declaring it as a metropolis.

This will bring inclusiveness in development. Better connectivity will develop. The present investment area is only 1660 square meters, it needs to be doubled. This is necessary to stop the haphazard development that is happening at present. Gautam Kothari said that the industrial development is happening, but there is no plan for residential development. This is increasing the load on the city. The future master plan was discussed for about two hours.

Everyone supported the authority

Mayor Bhargava said, it will take up to 2025 to prepare and implement this plan. It would be better to make this plan for the next 25 years. The Chief Minister has also been requested for this. Metropolitian authority should be consitituted. MP Lalwani and others also agreed on this. The MP said, make this plan for the period of independence till 2047. Even it can be Implemented in two steps. Former Mayor Krishna Murari Moghe also expressed his view.