Indore: Unseasonal rains, fluctuation in weather cause surge in viral diseases

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the continuous fluctuation in weather conditions, city doctors are witnessing a surge in viral infections with complaints of fatigue, fever, and eye infections.

Blaming the chilly-mornings, warm noon, or the humid evenings coupled with unseasonal rains, the doctors said that the cases of viral infection are on the rise by at least 15-20 per cent and most of the people are getting infected with fatigue, fever, and eye infections.

According to Dr Ashutosh Sharma, physician, people are facing a spread of viral infection in which they have a fever, fatigue, and eye infections.

“The time of recovery is short as people are getting relief in 3-5 days but the number is definitely increasing. Along with frequent changing weather, unseasonal rains are also a reason as it is weird to have a rainy weather on May when summer remains at its peak,” Dr Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association’s Dr Sanjay Londhe said about 20-30 per cent patients in OPD have symptoms suggestive of a viral infection in eyes and skin.

“Not only are the children but the elders too are falling prey to the disease. It is important to immediate treatment as avoiding the symptoms can prove harmful for the patients,” he added.

Dr Londhe also appealed to the people to follow the hygiene etiquettes which they have learnt while dealing with Covid-19.

“Although Covid-19 is not a global health emergency now but it is also true that we will have to live with it. Many patients suffering from viral disorders may found Covid positive,” he added.

The experts suggested that most of the patients have mixed symptoms including viral infection and Covid-like symptoms but it is not affecting the lungs much.

Temperature increasing gradually, drizzling continues

The fluctuation in weather continues on Saturday as the day temperature increased gradually in last two days consecutively. The day was started as a cool morning but the afternoon remains hot and humid and the evening turned cool due to gusty winds and drizzling in many parts of the city. The maximum temperature on Saturday increased to 35.4 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius below normal. The night temperature rose to 22 degrees Celsius, which remained one degree Celsius below normal.