Indore: Metro MPMRCL MD reviews Indore Metro work done till October

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited took a review meeting of the work of Indore Metro on Wednesday and discussed issues regarding the project.

Under the priority corridor, Nikunj Kumar Srivastava, managing director discussed the construction work of Indore Metro along with metro officials, general consultant and the contractor. Srivastava discussed the construction works done till October 2022 under the Indore Metro priority corridor.

He discussed in detail the status of civil works that have been completed so far.

The construction work of the metro viaduct (17.2 km) under the priority corridor is in progress and about 76 % of the piling (foundation) work has been completed. The civil work of the station is in progress with about 86 % pile foundation, about 51 % open foundation and about 47 % pier/pillar work completed.

Shrivastava also discussed the progress with the authorities regarding the ongoing construction work in Gandhi Nagar depot. Work of about 32 % of piles has been completed in Gandhi Nagar Depot so far.

Shrivastava instructed the contractor to increase the number of labour and speed up the construction work so that the work can be completed on time.