IIM Indore Summer Placements: Highest stipend offered stands at Rs. 6 lakh, average stipend see jump of 37 per cent

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore has successfully completed the summer placements process for its MBA batch of 2022-24. With the largest talent pool across the top business schools of the country, IIM Indore’s summer placement season witnessed a participation of 606 students from the two-year Post-Graduate Programme (PGP) and the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

The outcome of the institute’s continuous and consistent efforts to build deep relationships with the industry is demonstrated by the plethora of recruiters that participated in the summer placement process.

Over 140 firms rolled out summer internship offers to the students at IIM Indore. The average stipend secured by students stood at INR 2.74 lakhs for two months, witnessing a marked 37% increase from the previous year. The median stipend this year was INR 2.70 lakhs for two months, increasing by 35% year-on-year. The highest stipend offered by firms participating this season rose 50% compared to the past year, to INR 6 lakhs.

Aside from several legacy recruiters, this season witnessed participation from 55+ new recruiters, including Adani Group, Amway, Apollo Tyres, AstraZeneca, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Big Basket, Citigroup, CK Birla Group, DCM Shriram, Disney Star, Fidelity Investments, GE Healthcare, General Mills, Godrej Properties Limited, Haleon, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndigoEdge, InfoEdge, International Finance Corporation, JM Financial, Jubilant Foodworks, Kearney, Maersk, MagicBricks, Matrimony.com, Mondelez International, Morgan Stanley, PhonePe, Piramal Alternatives, Puma, Reckitt, Renew Power, Samsung, Sony Pictures Networks, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Capital, Tata Consumer Products, Udaan, United Breweries, V-Guard and Yes Bank.

Firms offered marquee roles to students across various domains, such as Consulting, Finance, General Management, HR & Operations, IT, Analytics & Product Management and Sales & Marketing.

Prominent firms offering consulting roles this year, attracting 25% of offers, included Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Aon, Avalon Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Everest Group, EY India, EY GDS, GEP Worldwide, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, PwC US Advisory, Redseer Consulting and Synergy Consulting.

The finance cohort, with 16% of total offers, witnessed the participation of Citigroup, Credit Suisse, CRISIL, The D.E. Shaw Group, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IndigoEdge, International Finance Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Piramal Alternatives, SBI Capital Markets, State Street Corporation, Whiteboard Capital and Yes Bank.

Recruiters in the Sales & Marketing domain, making 23% of total offers, included AB InBev India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Aliens Group, AgroTech Foods, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Atomberg Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Dabur, DCM Shriram, Disney Star, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Everest Industries, Godrej Properties Limited, Google, Haleon, Hindustan Times Media, Hindustan Unilever Limited, InfoEdge, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Mondelez International, OfBusiness, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Puma, Reckitt, Samsung, Sony Pictures Networks, Tata Consumer Products, The Coca-Cola Company and V-Guard.

15% of students opted for roles in IT, Analytics and Product Management, being recruited by firms such as Amazon, American Express, Axtria, Big Basket, Cardekho, Fidelity Investments, GE Healthcare, Hexaware, IDFC First Bank, MagicBricks, Matrimony.com, Media.net, Microsoft, Newzera Tech, Optum Global Solutions (UnitedHealth Group), Tata Consultancy Services, Tiger Analytics, Walmart and Zee Entertainment.

21% of the students were extended general management, leadership, operations and HR roles by a mix of eminent names including Adani Group, Amway, Apollo International, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, Capgemini Chrysalis, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, Cipla, CK Birla Group, Cummins, Flipkart, General Mills, ICICI Bank, JSW, Jubilant Foodworks, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Maersk, PhonePe, Piramal, Reliance Industries, Renew Power, Salesforce, Sunteck Realty, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Capital, Tata Steel, Udaan and Wipro Limited.

The consulting sector witnessed the highest number of offers at 25% of the total, closely followed by the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and Technology, Media & Telecommunication (TMT) sectors, with BFSI and TMT each attracting 22% of the students. 10% of the students were offered roles in the consumer goods sector. Conglomerates, Construction & Real Estate, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Logistics & Manufacturing round out the list of prominent sectors where students will be interning.

At the outset of this occasion, IIM Indore, director, Prof. Himanshu Rai, congratulated the participants for securing excellent summer placements. In light of this occasion, Rai stated, "We are pleased that our endeavour to stay contextually relevant with world-class academic standards has once again translated into a phenomenal placement drive. The trust reinforced by our recruiters reflects the institute's commitment to excellence and the summer placements are a testimony to this. IIM Indore looks forward to strengthening our industry engagement and delivering impact through socially conscious leaders, managers & entrepreneurs."