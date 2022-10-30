Indore: IIM Indore’s Utsaha ends on a high note

Participants at the fest pose for a group photo on the conluding day |

INDORE: The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) conducted central India’s biggest marketing fest, ‘Utsaha’, on October 28-29. This year’s fest focused on ‘Marketing Through Multiple Lenses’, and over 600 people from India’s leading business schools participated in the event. The fest witnessed various workshops and speaker sessions.

At the inaugural function, IIM Indore dean (Programmes) professor Saumya Ranjan Dash noted that conducting a marketing fest focusing on this theme is very contextually relevant.

During a session, SanjeevPathak, CMIT business head of HP, elaborated on the three pillars of marketing: Create, Communicate and Deliver. He mentioned that ‘delivering’ on the promise communicated was very important. “The role of marketing is to increase perceived value, which helps create a brand,” he said. He advised the participants to find out who their customer and their consumer were.

Govind Chandak, growth marketer at Growth Acad, gave tips on how to achieve skills for a creative, well-established and successful growth marketing strategy.

Akshay Dua, chief growth officer at GNC India, shared his knowledge of ‘How to grow a brand’. He emphasised that, to build a brand, one should have a crisp brand identity, know the brand’s core message, and be known while launching the brand campaign. A brand should also have a story. “Build a community with common sentiments and aspirations,” he advised.

Amit Agrwal, author of ‘Small is Big’, explored micro-excellence in life, business and productivity. He advocated sales, mindfulness, a nutritional diet and financial health. He spoke about the three Rs: Reward, Risk and Repetition, and Power Time Capsules. He said, “Earth is a school where you need to focus on yourself and develop your quality.”

Puneet Gupta, AVP of Corporate Communications, Inox, spoke on effective marketing. He said that the most significant skill for any marketer was to identify opportunities to differentiate their brand from those of competitors.“Choose your medium and have the knack of identifying opportunities for creating differentiators for the brand,” he said.

Vijay Nair, VP and marketing head, Shine.com, spoke on the Utsaha theme, ‘Online Marketing through Multiple Lenses’. He discussed the critical concepts of Marketing 5.0, revenue drivers and techniques for branding, awareness, driving traffic, conversion and nurturing. He ended the session with great advice: “Good marketing makes the company look smart, while great marketing makes the customer feel smart. And the best marketing doesn’t feel like marketing.”

“Utsaha ’22 has been a roller-coaster ride of learning, gamification and fun for the participants, attendees and organisers alike. We’ll be back with more fun and learning soon,” said coordinators Aditya and Vanshika.