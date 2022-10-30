Indore: Two arrested for pushing woman & snatching bag

representative image

INDORE: The police arrested two persons in connection with a case involving snatching of a woman’s bag in the Juni Indore area on Sunday. The accused first stole a bike and then committed the crime after pushing the woman off her vehicle. The accused are being questioned about other such crimes.

Juni Indore police station-in-charge Yogesh Singh Tomar said the woman was on her way to some place when two bikers in Bairathi Colony snatched her bag containing cash, a mobile phone and some documents on October 25.

The accused pushed her off her vehicle and then snatched her bag. The police registered a case and examined the CCTVs installed in more than 20 places in the area. Two suspects who were captured on CCTV footage were identified by police constable Shailendra Chaturvedi. When they were detained by the police, they allegedly confessed to snatching the bag from the woman.

The accused were identified as Yasir Khan of Brooke Bond Colony and Ayan Abbasi of the Nandanwan Colony areas of the city. A bike was recovered from the accused. They informed the police that they had stolen a bike from near Gulzar Chowki after which they committed the crime. The stolen bike, purse and a mobile phone were recovered from the accused.

Read Also Indore: On the run accused from Ahmednagar held in city