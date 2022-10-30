Indore: On the run accused from Ahmednagar held in city

representative image |

INDORE: A man from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra who was on the run after swindling three financial companies out of Rs 30 lakh by giving them fake gold, was arrested by the city’s Crime Branch on Sunday. He stayed in many cities while he was on the run.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that information was received that an on-the-run accused from Ahmednagar was spotted in the city. The Crime Branch gathered more information about him and managed to arrest the accused, named Aniket Sunil Arya, from the city.

The Ahmednagar police had registered a case under sections 409, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC a few months ago and, since then, had been looking for him.

The accused allegedly confessed to the police that he had taken gold loans of Rs 30 lakh from three financial institutions named Ahmednagar Sakh Sahkari Sanstha, Mahatma Phule Sanstha and Sant Nage Baba Sanstha by giving fake gold to them a few months ago. After the institutions came to know that they had been duped, they registered a case with the local police.

The police started a search for him, but he was hiding in Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Goa and other places while he was on the run. When he reached the city, he was arrested by the Crime Branch. The accused is being handed over to the Ahmednagar police station for further investigations into the case.

