Indore: Metro Coaches Will Get Fully ‘Charged’ Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Charging of the initial three coaches of Indore Metro has begun which would get completed by Thursday. The power supply was also set up at five stations of the Metro where the trial run will be done. The Indore Metro, which is one of the auspicious projects in the city will get its safety run done in coming days. The work of installation of metro coaches is going on at a fast pace.

The metro work of Gandhi Nagar Depot is also going on rapidly. The workers are working in two shifts in which hundreds of them are involved. Assembling of the train is also going on and electrification work of three coaches has been done.

Officials said that to operate the metro, the third rail system is also getting activated which will add thrust to the metro in moving ahead. It is expected that in two to three days, the testing of the third rail will be done after which the metro safety run will be over.

Along with this, the work on other parts of the priority corridor is also going on and the plant for the turn at Radisson Square has been set up. For this traffic has also been diverted. At Radisson Square, the metro will take a right turn for which a curved corridor is needed to be made. The construction of the corridor is going on and it is expected that within a few weeks it will get completed.

It is expected that on September 14, the trial run of Indore Metro is to be done in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Due to this, the metro has enforced a large number of labourers for expediting the work.

