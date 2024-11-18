 Indore: Mere 40% Turn Out In Assistant Professor Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Mere 40% Turn Out In Assistant Professor Exam

Indore: Mere 40% Turn Out In Assistant Professor Exam

The exam represents the final phase of the recruitment process, which has already seen a declining trend in terms of both applications and attendance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant professor recruitment exam held on Sunday witnessed very low turnout with only 40 per cent of the candidates showing up. Of the 3,000 candidates registered for the exam, just 1,200 appeared marking a 60 per cent absentee rate.

The exam, which was conducted by for Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission in two shifts across seven centres in Indore, covered a diverse range of 19 subjects, including dance and music, environmental science, geology, Marathi, military science, biochemistry, organic chemistry, physical chemistry, musical instruments, painting, philosophy, psychology, Sanskrit and its literature and statistics.

Read Also
Bhopal: Real Estate Dealer Abducted By Traffic Constable, Accomplices
article-image

A total of 109 vacancies are available across these subjects for assistant professor positions. The exam represents the final phase of the recruitment process, which has already seen a declining trend in terms of both applications and attendance.

Candidates were required to reach the exam centre at least one hour before the start but the turnout was still significantly lower than expected. Experts are attributing the decreasing interest in public service commission exams to several factors, including the increasing competitiveness and a shift in the job market. The trend is not limited to just the assistant professor exam; similar declines have been observed in other key MPPSC exams.

FPJ Shorts
Amazon India Will Save ₹4.15 Crore In Rent After Moving Headquarters To New Location
Amazon India Will Save ₹4.15 Crore In Rent After Moving Headquarters To New Location
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar's Last War Cry, Says 'Defeat The Traitors'
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar's Last War Cry, Says 'Defeat The Traitors'
Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch: Cops Lathi-Charge Fans, People Climb Poles & Structures In Patna To Catch Glimpse Of Allu Arjun (VIDEOS)
Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch: Cops Lathi-Charge Fans, People Climb Poles & Structures In Patna To Catch Glimpse Of Allu Arjun (VIDEOS)
Tech Dreams: Why Study Technology In The United States?
Tech Dreams: Why Study Technology In The United States?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

Investment Proposals Worth ₹3K Crore Received So Far In Ratlam Investment Region

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

MP: Wedding Dedicated To Cow Service; Display Of Devotion To Sanatan Dharma

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

Indore: Dispute Between MGM & PIU Leaves ₹7.2 Crore OT Complex In Limbo

Indore Updates: FSOs Conduct Checks At Street Food Hub Near Sage University; RTO Action Against...

Indore Updates: FSOs Conduct Checks At Street Food Hub Near Sage University; RTO Action Against...

Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive

Indore: Action Against 583 Antisocial Elements,115 Booked For Drink & Drive