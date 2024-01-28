Indore: Men Employed For House Cleaning, Decamp With Goods Worth Rs 1.5 L

Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested four youths in connection with stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a house in the Rau area on Saturday. The complainant had hired the youths for cleaning her house and they managed to steal jewellery from there.

According to the police, the theft incident occurred at the house of Smita Singh in Royal Krishna Bungalow on January 23. Smita lodged a complaint that she had called two youths named Sunny and Lucky for the cleaning of her house. She found some jewelry missing from her almirah after the youths left her house. She later informed her family members and the police.

A team led by Rau police station in charge Rajpal Singh was constituted on the instruction of senior officers. The team checked the CCTVs and a search for the accused was launched in the area but the police remained clueless about the accused on that day but soon thereafter managed to identify and arrest them. The accused are named Lucky Chouhan, Amit Thapa, Raj Solanki and Ramesh Tiwari. Some cash and stolen valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh were also recovered from them.

Two held with iron plates stolen from shop

Rau police arrested two persons for stealing iron plates from a shop in the area on Friday. According to the police, iron plates worth thousands of rupees were stolen from the shop of Anil Gangotre on January 25. Gangotre informed the police that the plates used in road construction were stolen from the shop by the thieves, who entered the shop after lifting the shutter. The police arrested Lokesh and Pinku, residents of Ujjain and Rau in connection with the theft and recovered iron plates and a bike used in the crime from them.