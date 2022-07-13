Indore: Members of The Art of Living worship Shri Shri Ravishankar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of The Art of Living family celebrated Guru Purnima festival with joy and by worshiping its founding spiritual leader, Shri Shri Ravishankar. Various events were organised on this occasion.

At 6.30 am, all the followers gathered and did yoga, pranayam, meditation and Sudarshan Kriya. At 7 o’clock in the evening, Guru followers performed Guru Padhya Puja in the Vedic manner. After that, in a hall packed with hundreds of people, Jessika Dhanak, who came from Mumbai, performed a mixture of Rock, Indian music, Classical music, Ghazals, Bhajans, Sufi and many soulful songs dedicated to the Guru. Jessica said that satsang is nothing but the company of truth. Considering God or guru as a sweetheart and by immersing in that feeling, the mind becomes free of fear, anxiety and stress. Jessica said that the company of Guru is the best in life and only he can teach us the art of living life. She gave the same message through devotional songs. “Guru mata pita, Guru bandhu sakha, tere charno mai swami koti pranam”. Then she sang the song, “Satguru tumhare pyar ne jeena sikh diya, bhula hua tha rasta bhatka hua tha mein”.

People were in awe of this hymn because this hymn also explains very simply how Satguru came into our lives and changed us and made us better human beings. After that, she made the atmosphere Sufiana by singing songs like Sufi Bhajan “Chhap Tilak Sab Chhodi Tujh Se Naina Milaike”, “Damadam Mast Qalandar”, “Man Lagiyon Mero Yaar Fakiri Mein”. Sri Ganesh Kartha from Bangalore accompanied her on guitar and Dr Arvind Anil from Banglore on the tabla gave good support.