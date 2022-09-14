Indore: Mega vaccination drive today; health department offers cross vaccination

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After failing to bring out people to take the precaution dose in the last many drives, the health department and district administration will attempt another boost in vaccination against Covid-19 through a mega vaccination drive on Wednesday.

The officials have planned to provide a cross vaccination facility to people taking the precaution dose. Under this, people can take Corbevax even if they have taken Covaxin or Covishield as their initial two doses.

“The government had approved Biological E’s Corbevax as a precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that all necessary changes in administration of heterologous precaution dose using Corbevax to those eligible and due for precaution dose have been made on the Co-WIN portal from August 12.

“We have some of the doses of Corbevax as precaution dose but it will be available at many of the centres including all IMC zone offices on Wednesday i.e. September 14,” Dr Gupta added.

He also added that they didn’t receive any update or orders for extending the free vaccination drive after September 30, so far. The government has provided a free precaution dose of vaccination for 75 days, starting from July 16, under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.