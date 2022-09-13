Indore: BJP afraid of ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra’s success, trying to divert people’s attention, says Kamal Nath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath said that BJP is afraid of the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra due to which they are trying to divert people’s attention from Rahul Gandhi’s success by raising the issue of knickers.

Replying to a query on Congress burning ‘Khaki Knickers’ in Karnataka, he said why is BJP connecting itself from knickers?

“Are all who wear knickers BJP leaders? BJP is afraid of the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatra and trying to deviate people from the same. They talk about Rahul Gandhi’s shoes and a T-shirt but never talk about Modi’s Rs 10 lakh suit. The whole country and world have seen that Modiji changes clothes three times in a day,” Nath said.

Nath was talking to the media during his visit to Indore on Tuesday.

He also targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not cancelling his book launch programme even after learning about the death of their party’s state spokesman Umesh Sharma.

“Umesh Sharma was not an ordinary activist but was the state’s spokesman of BJP who served the party whole life. I am saddened to know that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was in Indore but he continued his programme even after learning about Sharma’s death. He didn’t even realize to cancel the programme and to pay tribute to his own party activist. This clears the ideology of BJP,” Nath said.

Nath visited the place of congress MLA Sanjay Shukla for paying tribute to his late father Vishnu Prasad Shukla and stayed for over one hour there.

State turns ‘Corruption Capital’

The former chief minister also alleged that the state is reeling under scams. “Government is not taking loans for unemployed or for farmers but for floating tenders and to take their commission without any concern of the project for which the tenders were floated. The state was facing unemployment and farmers' issues but now it has turned into ‘Corruption’s capital of the country.” Nath added.