Indore: Meet Parmanand Tolani, City’s Own ‘Dhartipakad’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Come election time and Parmanand Tolani, the ‘Dhartipakad’ of Indore, is all geared up to contest his 19th election, undeterred by the fact that he has lost all 18 previous elections he has contested. And what is more, he is determined to fight every upcoming election till he receives victory and if he loses this election he will stand for the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

One can call it a political legacy that runs deep in his family, as his father too had contested elections for almost two decades and lost every time. Tolani will file his nomination for Indore-4 seat as an independent candidate to take on BJP’s sitting MLA Malini Gaud and Congress candidate Raja Mandhwani. Tolani will stand first in the queue to file the nomination form on October 21.

Tolani, a property dealer, has been contesting elections since the 1989 Lok Sabha election. In his first contest, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan was among his opponents. Over the years, he has tried his hand at becoming an MP, MLA and mayor. He lost each time and even forfeited his security deposit in every election but hasn’t lost hope. The family tradition of fighting every election will be continued by his daughter in future.

“If not for winning elections, my family would be known for contesting all the elections,” Tolani said.

The election journey was not easy as his first nomination form was initially rejected by the election returning officer in 1989 due to an error in the form, but it was later accepted. Tolani’s spirit to contest the election reached another level when he got his wife to contest the mayoral election as the seat was reserved for female candidates.

“Election is like a fever, which never cools down. The two people who inspired me in life to fight till I succeed are my father and Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. I always believe that I will win, whatever the final result”, Tolani said.

“I do not believe in going door to door. My team consists of around 50 members who help in campaigning for me through social media and pitch people to vote for me,” he said.

Even though the voters didn’t support him, he has the full support of his family and friends.

Read Also Bhopal Man Booked For Possessing Gun During Model Code Of Conduct, Firing Air Shots

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)