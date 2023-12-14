Indore: Medicine, Dental, And ENT Departments To Get Beds In Newly Established Wards |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College administration has finally taken a decision on distributing the beds in the newly prepared 120-bed wards on the sixth floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

The decision could be taken only after six months of the wards being established. Divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya had held a meeting of HoDs over the same and asked the officials to take the decision and start the wards at the earliest.

“The wards were prepared on the sixth floor of the hospital. Decision over distribution of beds has been taken and beds will be allotted to medicine and other departments. We have got the beds for the wards and soon it will be started,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the ward of the Medicine Department, which is likely to be vacated after shifting to the new ward, will be allotted to the Surgery Department.

“After allotment of beds to Dental, Medicine, and ENT Departments, we will utilise the space where these departments were operating,” he added.

Earlier, the college and hospital administration had decided to keep the wards as general wards and approval was given by the college council in its meeting held in May but the decision was put in cold storage.

The college had planned to develop semi-private wards with a capacity of three beds. There is no semi-private ward in the hospital yet. The beds are being prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Housing Board using lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building.