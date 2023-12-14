Indore: MoHFW Team To Inspect MGM, MY Hospital Facilities To Start Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre

MGM Medical College | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has constituted a two-doctor team to inspect the facilities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to start the yellow fever vaccination centre.

The team will also inspect the space provided by the Airport Authority to establish the centre of Airport Health Organisation (APHO) for screening the passengers at the city Airport.

MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said that the preliminary inspection for starting the centre was conducted about a month ago and now the final inspection would be done soon. Dr SSenthilnathan, additional DDG and CMO (SAG), Dr Chandrashekhar M Gedam, senior regional director, RoHFW, Bhopal will visit the facilities for the establishment of the centre at MY Hospital.

“The union government will provide the paid vaccine to the hospital and it will be provided to those travelling abroad at a certain amount. The team will come for final inspection and soon the facility would be started,” Dr Dixit said.

Notably, there is no facility for yellow fever vaccination, mandatory for the people travelling to America and the African countries, in Indore and people go to AIIMS, Bhopal or to the terminals of International Airport in Mumbai or Delhi for the same.