Indore: Medical Teachers’ Association Meeting Descends Into Chaos; Proposal To Remove Dean, CR Issues |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chaos like situation prevailed in the meeting of Medical Teachers’ Association, MGM Medical College on Friday when office bearers of the association put the proposal to get the dean of MGM Medical College removed from his post. However, they couldn’t get any support over the same as the office bearers and members of the association put down the proposal without much ado.

The members also questioned the powers of the association over the proposal and had a heated discussion over the confidential report of teachers and over the authority of the designated professor or the HoDs.

“Many HoDs are giving poor remarks in the CR of other professors who are equal to them in post and experience or of the other discipline. The matter of CR was raised during the meeting in which members put the blame on each other over the same.

Later, it was decided to discuss the issue with the dean to get it resolved at the earliest,” sources said. Meanwhile, secretary of association Dr Ashok Thakur said that main agendas of the meeting were delay in DAPC, CR issues, and others.

“We have decided to raise the pending issues with the higher authorities through the dean, divisional commissioner, and other authorities,” Dr Thakur said. He denied putting any proposal to remove the dean and said that the associates have decided to launch a movement against the dean if the delay continues.