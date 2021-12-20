Indore: Medical student raped by friend, case registered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old medical student of a private College in Indore was allegedly raped by her friend, sources said on Monday.

According to information, the victim, a second year student, was missing from her hostel since December 3.

The hostel administration informed her family members, who contacted her. The victim returned Indore via Bhopal after 15 days.

In her complaint to police, the girl claimed that she was taken to Delhi by her friend Rahul Chouhan, a resident of Raisen district, on the pretext of a picnic.

Chouhan later took her to Tirupati Balaji, the victim told the police. She claimed that Chouhan raped her on many occasions.

“The girl and the accused are known to each other and were in contact for the past five years. According to victim, accused were keeping her hostage in Delhi, where he raped her on many occasions,” a police officer said, adding that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

