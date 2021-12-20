Madhya Pradesh: ‘Christmas Tree’ celebration held at St Arnold’s Church

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Life starts with a woman and so does every celebration. With that, the celebrations of Christmas began as the last week of Advent and Christmas started on Sunday.

The ‘Christmas Tree’ celebration recognising women as roots of every family was organised for the members of Mata Maria Mahila Sangha by Mata Maryam Mahila Sangha at St Arnold’s Church on Sunday.

Around 155 mothers participated in the festivities. The ceremony started with a procession.

After that, everyone participated in the Mass sacrifice ritual. The Holy Bible and prayer request were read by the mothers.

Parish priest of the Vijaya Nagar parish Fr John Vakhla, SVD, expressed the importance of mothers as the prime creators of life and wished them Merry Christmas.

“Christmas is a very important festival for us because this festival is the festival of God’s miracle when God, Himself, took human form and sanctified our earth so that the way of human salvation could be paved and man could attain perfection,” Fr Vakhla said.

Rita Gangle, a member of the Maria Sangha, said, “After two years of the corona period, we’re able to celebrate the Christmas festival with the usual fervour.” She added that, every year before the Covid-19 outbreak, women of the community would lead the celebrations from the last week.

“Women participated enthusiastically and it became a very memorable day for all of us,” Rita added.

Participant Monica Marshal Kelwa said, “The Christmas festival is the beginning of a new legislation and a new era. God, the Father, himself, sent his son, Jesus, to earth for us sinners.” She added that the festival symbolises joy, enthusiasm and happiness.

A colourful cultural programme was performed by the women.

President of the Sangh Veronica Gabriel Ghaffar said, “The function concluded with a gift-giving ceremony, where everyone expressed their experiences.”

On the special occasion, youth director of the parish Fr Robert, SVD, Fr Payas, SVD, Fr Mohan, SVD, Superior Sr Prisca Toppo, SGSS, Sr Poonam Kiro, Sr Anita Ekka, Sr Manju Bada, Saint Joseph sisters and others talked about their wishes and thanked the Lord for sending Christ to their lives.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:41 AM IST