Indore: Medical student of MGM Medical College ends life

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A PG student of anesthesia (third year) in MGM Medical College allegedly committed suicide in JD Girls Hostel on Sunday morning, said the officials.

A suicide note was also recovered from the site.

According to the primary investigation, she died due to an anesthesia overdose. The body has been sent for autopsy to MY Hospital and the investigation is underway," said the police officials.

The deceased was identified as Apoorva Golhani of Jabalpur. She was a third-year student at MGM Medical University and lived in JD Girls Hostel, a private hostel opposite MY Hospital.

She was on duty till Saturday evening but did not report to duty on Sunday.