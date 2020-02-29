Indore: Medical aspirant hangs self in hostel room

Indore: An 18-year-old youth from Rewa, who was preparing for NEET (the entrance exam for admission in medical colleges) in the city, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his hostel room in Sanyogitaganj area on Friday. The reason of his suicide could not be known.

The incident took place in a room of Rudraksh Hostel in Jaora Compound area. The deceased identified as Omkar Gupta.

Sanyogitaganj police station in charge Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi said the incident was discovered when his roommate came back from college and found the room locked from inside. He knocked repeatedly and then took a video of the room in his mobile phone through the ventilator and saw that Omkar had hanged himself. He informed the hostel owner and the police. The family members reached the city on Saturday and took the body to Rewa for his last rites.

The reason of his suicide could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police.