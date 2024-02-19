Indore: Med Teachers Up In Arms Against Direct Recruitment On Dean’s Posts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Medical teachers across the state are up in arms against government decision to appoint deans of government medical colleges through direct recruitment. Medical teachers have also decided to protest against the government’s decision and to provide legal support to the professors eligible and aspiring to be the dean in any government medical college. During a meeting under the banner of Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association, office bearers of medical teachers’ associations of all 13 government medical colleges have also decided to raise concern over biometric attendance with the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Secretary of Medical Teachers’ Association, MGM Medical College Dr Ashok Thakur said, ‘The post of dean is a ‘promotion’ post, hence only candidates from government and autonomous medical colleges should be appointed for this post. The decision of appointing the dean through direct recruitment will be opposed.

All promotional posts should be filled from internal cadres only.’ He added that they have decided to provide legal support if any petition by a senior qualified medical teacher is filed to challenge the government’s decision. ‘The medical teachers’ also protested against the appointment of non-medicos for the post of hospital administrators and hospital managers. Priority should be given to doctors in hospital management and deputy registrar appointment,’ Dr Thakur said.