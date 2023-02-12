Indore: Measles outbreak, In two days only 13 kids vaccinated

Measles (Representative Image) |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Worried over the outbreak of measles in the city, health department officials continued the vaccination drive against the disease in Khajrana area on Saturday.

However, the vaccination team is not getting the expected response as only 13 children could be vaccinated in last two days.

“As Khajrana has turned into an epicentre of the disease, we are conducting regular surveys for distributing vitamin A tablets and also performing health check-ups for the children in the area. We are continuously appealing to the people to come forward to take the vaccination as it is the only way to prevent the diseases,” district immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Health department officials are still waiting for the reports of eight samples that are pending.

“We have sent the samples to WHO, Bhopal and will get the confirmation from there. However, the suspected children are well as we have provided all the required treatment and medication to them,” Dr Gupta added.

Health department officials had conducted multiple meetings with the residents and religious leaders of Khajrana and Chandan Nagar, along with the health workers.

As many as 11 new cases of measles were found in city from Khajrana, Juni Indore, Sadar Bazaar, and Bakhtawar Ram Nagar areas.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease and we are appealing to the people to get their children vaccinated to remain safe from the disease,” the district immunization officer said.

