Indore: Two day national conference on periodontics

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day national conference on periodontics implants in digital dentistry, organised by department of periodontics of Government College of Dentistry, and Indian Society of Periodontics, was inaugurated by Harinarayanachari Mishra, commissioner of police, on Saturday.

Addressing the conference, Mishra emphasised on the need to pay attention to regular oral health check-up.

“Dental diseases can be detected at an early stage. The administration is taking strict action against sale of e-cigarettes and hookah bars, but it is also very important to make the youth aware about the side effects of these addictions,” he added.

Dr Deshraj Jain informed about the community oral health programme while Indian Dental Association-state president Dr Manish Verma talked about the programmes run by IDA on oral health of pregnant women.

Dr Madhu Ratre spoke about the latest treatment of gums, Dr Devendra Nagpal gave tips on mobile dental photography during a workshop on mobile dental photography. About 200 dentists and specialists from all parts of the state participated in the conferenc