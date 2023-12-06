Indore: MCC Ends, Jansunvai Begins

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the end of the model code of conduct (MCC), the Jansunvai (public hearing) session began once again in the collector’s office from Tuesday. Collector Dr Ilayaraja T and other officials listened seriously to the problems of citizens and resolved them promptly. Dr Ilayaraja immediately approved a scooter to someone and a laptop for someone for employment. He also approved funds to help in education, health and other works.

Disabled Rupesh Thorar reached the Jansunvai on Tuesday before Collector Dr Ilayaraja. He informed that he is disabled. He have studied till class VIII. He learned graphic design from mobile while sitting at home. Currently, he is earning around Rs 200 per day from this work. Graphic designing on mobile is very difficult due to small screen and also takes time. The collector listened to him seriously and immediately granted a laptop from the Red Cross. Rupesh Thorar became very happy and said that now his income will get doubled. Similarly, Swapna Jain, who runs a tiffin centre, stated to the collector that to earn her daily bread, she not only works at the tiffin centre but also teaches children going door-to-door. She said that she is disabled since birth. If she gets a vehicle, it will be very easy for her and her income will also increase.

Similarly, Anas another disabled and son of Mazhar Khan said that he suffers from disability. He works at a clothing shop to earn his living. There is a lot of difficulty in commuting. The collector approved retrofitting scooty for both of them. Similarly, Rs 30k was given to Meerabai for treatment. Rs 2k were sanctioned to another needy. Rs 3k each were sanctioned to Kumari Aditi Pardhi and Prachi Bopche, Rs. 10k to Mamta Kori. Other applicants also expressed their problems in the public hearing. The problems were resolved on the spot as much as possible. In the Jansunvai, additional collector Gaurav Bainal, Sapna Lovanshi and Roshan Rai and other officials also heard and resolved the problems of the citizens.