 Indore: MBBS student duped of Rs 4.9 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: MBBS student duped of Rs 4.9 lakh

Indore: MBBS student duped of Rs 4.9 lakh

Man held for transferring her scholarship amount to his account

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man for embezzling Rs 4.90 lakh meant for the scholarship of a medical student, on Thursday. 

When the student, a girl, faced a problem while filling out the scholarship form, she contacted the accused, who gave the wrong details in the form and managed to receive the scholarship amount in his bank account.

According to a crime branch officer, the girl had complained that she is a student of MBBS at a medical college, and she had been duped of her scholarship amount given by the state government. 

During investigations, crime branch sleuths found that she had contacted a person employed at an agency that was involved in helping students receive scholarships. She had given all her bank and other details to that person. Taking advantage of the details, the man, identified as Akash Mishra, transferred the amount to his account. When the girl came to know of the fraud, she complained against Mishra and a case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC was registered against the accused. 

The officials urged people to change their passwords at cyber cafes and any organisation after updating their profile or submitting online forms to avoid such fraud. 

Read Also
Indore: Serial gold chain snatchers arrested   
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Traffic police act against 12 drivers for overspeeding 

Indore: Traffic police act against 12 drivers for overspeeding 

What is its name?: Akhilesh evades answer if SP will join Opposition bloc

What is its name?: Akhilesh evades answer if SP will join Opposition bloc

Indore: Bishop held on money laundering charges

Indore: Bishop held on money laundering charges

Indore: Plying of animal-driven carts banned between 12 noon and 3 pm 

Indore: Plying of animal-driven carts banned between 12 noon and 3 pm 

Indore: No relief from rising temperature, nights too turn hot

Indore: No relief from rising temperature, nights too turn hot