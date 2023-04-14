Indore: MBBS student duped of Rs 4.9 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested a man for embezzling Rs 4.90 lakh meant for the scholarship of a medical student, on Thursday.

When the student, a girl, faced a problem while filling out the scholarship form, she contacted the accused, who gave the wrong details in the form and managed to receive the scholarship amount in his bank account.

According to a crime branch officer, the girl had complained that she is a student of MBBS at a medical college, and she had been duped of her scholarship amount given by the state government.

During investigations, crime branch sleuths found that she had contacted a person employed at an agency that was involved in helping students receive scholarships. She had given all her bank and other details to that person. Taking advantage of the details, the man, identified as Akash Mishra, transferred the amount to his account. When the girl came to know of the fraud, she complained against Mishra and a case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC was registered against the accused.

The officials urged people to change their passwords at cyber cafes and any organisation after updating their profile or submitting online forms to avoid such fraud.