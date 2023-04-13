Indore: Serial gold chain snatchers arrested   

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police arrested four people from UP in connection with chain-snatching incidents in the city. They allegedly confessed to committing six incidents in the city to fulfil their need for addiction and to become rich overnight. Four gold chains, one mangalsutra and mobile phones were recovered from them.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Pushpendra Prajapati, Satwik alias Shiva, Shivaji Raja and Arvind Pal, all residents of Lalitpur in UP were arrested. They allegedly confessed that they are prone to addiction and wanted to become rich in a short time so they used to snatch gold chains from women in isolated places in the city. The accused were residing in different locations in the city for a few days.

They allegedly confessed to committing the first incident on March 30 in the Hira Nagar area where they had snatched a gold chain from a woman and fled the scene. A case under sections 356 and 392 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons. They committed another snatching in the Rau area where they robbed a woman of her gold chain on April 1. Later, they snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Annapurna area on April 2. On April 3, they snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Hira Nagar area while another woman was robbed of her gold chain in the Annapurna area on April 10. The accused also snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Dwarkapuri area on April 10. The woman lodged a complaint against unidentified bike riders under section 392 of the IPC.

According to the police, Pushpendra was booked in Lalitpur and Bhopal for his involvement in different crimes while accused Shivaji was booked for his involvement in an attempted to murder case. Four gold chains, a mangalsutra, three mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime were recovered from the accused. The value of the goods recovered from the accused is about Rs 8 lakh.

Man arrested for snatching gold chain from teacher

Pardeshipura police arrested a man for snatching a gold chain from a teacher, who was taking a walk with her younger sister after dinner in the area. According to the police, Ragini Tilwankar along with her sister was taking a walk on April 9 when a person on a bike snatched her gold chain and fled. A case under section 392 of the IPC was registered against an unidentified person. Police examined more than 70 CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest the accused named Yogendra, a resident of Sukhliya. He allegedly confessed to snatching the gold chain to fulfil his need for addiction. He also revealed the name of a sarafa trader, who bought the gold chain from the accused. The police later arrested the trader named Deependra and recovered the gold chain from him. A search is on for another trader, who helped the accused to sell the gold chain.

People catch mobile snatcher

A man, who was fleeing after snatching a mobile phone from a girl in the Vijay Nagar area on Wednesday evening was caught by people. According to the information, a girl was talking over the phone when a youth snatched her mobile phone in the Malviya Nagar area and tried to flee. The girl cried for help and nearby people managed to catch the culprit after a chase. The accused informed the people that his father is not well and he needed the medicines for him so he snatched the mobile phone. The public thrashed the accused before handing him over to the police.

