Indore: Mayor inspects site of 60 MW solar power plant at Jalud

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday inspected the site where 60 MW solar power station is to be set up at Jalud in Khargone district.

The power generated from the solar plant will be used for transportation of water from Jalud to Indore.

Indore Municipal Corporation had raised Rs 245 crore through green bonds for setting up the solar power plant.

“The tender for the plant has already been floated,” he said.

The estimated cost of the plant is around Rs 300 crore.

Indore, which has bagged the tag of the cleanest city in the country six consecutive times, has a population of 35 lakhs and is dependent on the Narmada river for its water needs.

According to officials, the IMC has to foot a heavy bill of Rs 25 crore every month to bring water to Indore from Jalud village, which is 80 km away, and the solar power plant will help cut the expenditure.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, water works incharge Abhishek Sharma in tow, also inspected Jalud water pumping station and Wanchoo Point- based water filter plant. Narmada Project superintendent engineer Sanjeev Srivastava and other departmental officers were present.

Srivastava briefed Bhargav about the water supply system to Indore. He informed the mayor about various phases of Narmada project, filter plant and water purification plant and other machinery.

