Indore: MBA students suffer as DAVV fails to declare review results

HomeIndoreIndore: MBA students suffer as DAVV fails to declare review results

-Even after six months, the university fails to declare the review results -Aggrieved students allowed to sit for third-semester exams starting tomorrow on undertaking

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Known for many firsts, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has clinched one more first – this one, however, is for the wrong reason.

For the first time, this only Grade A+ accredited government-run university in the state failed to declare the review results of a few hundred students even after six months.

Resultantly, they are forced to take third-semester exams on an undertaking which mentions that their exams would be made null and void if review results do not make them eligible for the same.

MBA first semester exams were held in January, the results of which were declared in July. The students dissatisfied with their results, mostly those who flunked the exams, had applied for a review of their results.

In the same month i.e. July, the MBA second semester exams were held. The students, who had applied for the review of first-semester exam results, had to take second-semester exams without waiting for the review results.

The reason is the small gap between the first-semester exam results and the second-semester exams.

The results of the second-semester exams were declared in September. The students who were not satisfied with the second-semester exam results had also applied for the review, results which are awaited to date.

Forget the second-semester exam review results, even the first-semester exams review results are still awaited.

As per rules, a student who had flunked four subjects could not take third-semester exams. As both first and second-semester review results have not been declared as yet, the eligibility of those students could not be established for third-semester exams.

Caught in a dilemma, the DAVV had no other option but to allow students to sit for the exams on the undertaking. On the other hand, the students also did not have any other option but to accept the DAVV’s offer as third-semester exams are starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, exam department officials said that the review results of both first and second-semester exams are ready and will be declared shortly.  

article-image

