 Indore: MBA Student Held For Chain Snatching; 3 Mangalsutra, Gold Chains Recovered
A mobile phone and scooter used in crime had also been seized by the police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:03 AM IST
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An MBA student was arrested for allegedly snatching gold chains from women in the Kanadiya area, the police said on Tuesday. Three mangalsutra/gold chains and a scooter used in the crime were also recovered from him.  

According to the police, a woman from Sarvasampanna Nagar lodged a complaint that a scooter-borne man snatched her mangalsutra when she was returning home from somewhere on October 27. A case was registered and a team was constituted to identify the accused.  

During investigation, it was found that the accused was seen in the MIG area and the police managed to arrest him on November 3. He was taken to the police station where he confessed his crime.  

The accused was identified as Mahesh Singh Bhati, a resident of Rajgarh district and currently residing in Sukhliya of the city. He is pursuing MBA from a city college. Three mangalsutra/gold chains, a stolen mobile phone and a scooter were recovered from him.

He had stolen the mobile phone at Sainath Colony under the Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction. The police claimed that the goods worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from the accused and he was being questioned for other such crimes.   The police said the accused used to target elderly women in isolated places to snatch their gold chains. He used to talk with the woman on the pretext of asking for addresses.    

