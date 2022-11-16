Indore: MBA, MCA students can write exams in Hindi language too

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Here is good news for students pursuing MBA and MCA courses who are not good at understanding the English language.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is going to change the format of examination of professional courses and allow writing exams in the Hindi also. So far, the only option for writing exams was in English.

But now, the students will not only get a choice of medium of exams but exam papers will carry questions in both Hindi and English languages.

The university move comes close on the heels of the promotion of Hindi language throughout the country.

Even medical and engineering courses are now being taught in the Hindi language. So, the university too thought of joining the bandwagon by introducing the Hindi language option, at least in exams of professional courses.

The university had indicated this in the recently held exams of BBA and MBA courses.

Some students had written answers in Hindi for which they were given zero marks. After news reports of this were published, the university got the answer books evaluated again with instructions that the answers should be judged on merit and not language basis. Interestingly, all the failed students cleared the exam when their answer books were scrutinised on merit.

The university stated that it would get a list of such evaluators prepared who can check answer books in both languages so that evaluation of answer books of professional courses can be done hassle-free.

Meanwhile, DAVV executive council member Prof Mangal Mishra has raised the demand of making syllabi for all the professional courses in the Hindi language also. Mishra said that the language barrier must end in academics. “When medical education is being taught in Hindi in the country, then why are students of all professional courses including management forced to study only in English? “A proposal will be brought in the next executive council meeting to make text material of all courses available in the Hindi language too,” he said.