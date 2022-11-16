Indore: Poor admissions Four courses out of CUET (PG) counselling

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has removed four courses from common counselling of CUET (PG) and permitted the departments offering these programmes to fill seats at their level. Common counselling and department-level counselling (DLC) will both be held on November 19.

“As many as 18 PG courses, including 17 MBA programmes, were under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The first round of counselling was conducted for all programmes together. In the second round, only 14 courses will participate in common counseling, while counselling at the department level will be conducted for the remaining four courses,” said DAVV admission cell coordinator professor Kanhaiya Ahuja.

The programmes which have been excluded from common counselling include MBA (Disaster Management), MBA (Rural Development), MBA (Public Administration & Policy) and MA (Mass Communication).

While MBA (Disaster Management) is offered by the Institute of Management Studies, the School of Social Sciences runs MBA (Rural Development) and MBA (Public Administration & Policy). Similarly, MA (Mass Communication) is offered by the School of Mass Communication.

DLC for UG courses from November 18

DAVV has now decided to conduct DLC for filling seats lying vacant in undergraduate courses under CUET (UG) after two rounds of counselling. The DLC for filling vacant seats will be conducted from November 18 to 24. Mostly, the seats are lying vacant in BSc courses

