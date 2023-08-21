Indore: MBA Admissions; NTA’s Delay Is Colleges’ Gain, DAVV’s Loss

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The delay caused by National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting common university entrance test (CUET) and declaration of results have resulted in gain for colleges and loss for Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in terms of quantity and quality of admissions for session 2023-24.

While more than 80 seats in leading MBA colleges in the state are filled, the university is yet to start counselling for filling nearly 15 MBA programmes offered by its teaching departments.

As per information, the university is going to start counselling for MBA courses from August 23. On the contrary, counselling for admission in MBA courses offered by colleges had begun last month in the state and other parts of the country.

In the last one month, the counseling for MBA filled up to 80 per cent seats leaving only a fewer students for universities participating in CUET-PG. One among them is DAVV that offers 15 MBA programmes which are under the purview of CUET.

The programmes include MBA (Financial Administration), MBA (Marketing Management), MBA (Human Resource), MBA (e-Commerce), etc.

Till last year, competition for the above-mentioned programmes was considered to be toughest across Central India. The competition level was around five candidates vying for almost one seat. But the competition is a little more than one candidate vying for one seat. As per information, around 1,450 candidates have applied for admission to MBA courses offered by DAVV.

‘The number of candidates seeking admission seems to have declined as most of the students had already taken admission to courses offered by MBA colleges in the state. To expect students to cancel admission in colleges and apply for counselling at DAVV is too much to ask for,’ one of the members in DAVV admission cell said.

He hoped that the MBA seats will be filled without any hassle in the first counselling itself. I don’t think that there would be any need for second round of counselling. ‘As the number of candidates are almost equal to the number of students registered for the counselling, the seats are likely to be filled in the very first round of counselling,’ he added.

