Indore: Mayor warns IMC officials against negligence in work

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited Zone 7 ward No. 29 on a surprise inspection where he issued instructions to take action against absentee employees who were expected to report for duty. He expressed his annoyance towards the NGO’s who were found neglecting their duties and not discharging their responsibilities.

On his visit, he found work disruptions in the Hazari area and, as a result, he reprimanded the sanitation inspector to be aware of his responsibilities and take charge immediately to tackle the disruptions in the area. He said, “You’re not responsible enough to appreciate the sincerity of duty. One should consider their duty as of the utmost priority, where they should contribute solely to the development of society.”

Speaking about his concerns about sanitation, he said, “If there’s a lack of sanitation within the city, how can we aim to sanitise the outskirts?” He directed Chetan Patil, IMC official, to remove the green waste from the city within 14 days.

Scrap vehicles that have been taking up most of the space in the Bhamori area are instructed to be removed as soon as possible. The mayor visited from door to door to ask about the problems faced by the citizens and ordered all zonal officers to take serious action and perform their duties responsibly.

Mayor orders disciplinary action. The mayor has instructed officials to take strict action against those who have not been performing their duties well. He said disciplinary action would be taken against those found negligent in sanitation work. After understanding the problems faced by the people, he ordered that a cleanliness campaign be run in every zone and asked the zonal officers to keep track of cleanliness in the city. He directed Nagendrasingh Bhadoria to prepare a proposal regarding changing of the sewerage lines